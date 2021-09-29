5 Indian Celebrities Who Regularly Practice Yoga

Baba Ramdev is often credited with popularizing Yoga in India. The ancient Indian discipline, consisting of physical, mental and spiritual exercises, is considered an effective and simpler alternative to the traditional form of hardcore physical training. Amid the pandemic, the importance of Yoga has only increased due to its proven benefits in managing stress, heart problems and other health-related issues. Indian celebrities are also including this regimen in their overall exercising schedule.

From Milind Soman to Shilpa Shetty, there are several celebrities who are practicing Yoga for a healthier life. Here’s a look at five Indian celebrities who have openly shown their love for this ancient Indian practice.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty is one of the few celebrities who has been both practicing and promoting Yoga for a very long time. She has even released her audio-visual CDs in which she performs different asanas and pranayamas. The 46-year-old, on multiple occasions, has credited Yoga for her toned body. People still remember her Yoga sessions with Baba Ramdev.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is considered one of the most disciplined celebrities in the Indian film industry. Despite his busy schedule, the 54-year-old always finds time for some Yoga and sports activities. He had also shared a picture of practicing Yoga with his family during the International Yoga Day in 2016. The Khiladi actor’s Yoga game is indeed strong.

Milind Soman

Milind Soman is undoubtedly one of the fittest celebrities in India. The actor-model is popular for running marathons and indulging in other athletic sports, he also includes Yoga in his fitness program. The 55-year-old loves performing complex asanas such as handstands to improve his technique.

Shikhar Dhawan

The Indian opener had once revealed that Yoga has helped him perform better on the field. Not just patience and mobility, Shikhar also highlighted the emotional benefits of Yoga including stress management.

Varun Dhawan

From one Dhawan to another, Yoga is also helping Varun Dhawan to improve his flexibility and strength. While the actor regularly shares his gym videos, he also performs pranayamas and backends to benefit from the ancient Indian practice.

