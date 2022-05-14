5 Indicators of a Poor Gut Health

The gut is an essential component of the human digestive system. It ensures that the body absorbs various nutrients necessary for good health. When the gut is functioning right, there is a healthy balance of bacteria that helps your body process and obtain energy from the foods you eat, clear toxins, fight disease, and improve your mood.

However, our unhealthy lifestyle and eating choices often lead us to poor gut health. Many factors influence gut health, resulting in symptoms such as diarrhoea, constipation, loose stools, gas, bloating, and abdominal pain. Furthermore, your gut health can influence your mood and overall sense of well-being.

You are not alone if you have digestive problems. Almost everyone has had an upset stomach at some point in their lives. But how do you know if your overall “gut" health is good or bad?

A few common indicators are listed below:

Intolerant to some foods: Food intolerances may be caused by a lack of good bacteria in the gut. If you have difficulty digesting certain foods, you may have a food intolerance. Bloating, gas, diarrhoea, nausea, and abdominal pain are some of the symptoms.

Increased Skin Irritation: Inflammation in the gut caused by a bad diet or food allergies can cause the gut to leak more of certain proteins into the body, which can irritate the skin and lead to eczema.

Trouble sleeping in general: An unhealthy gut is often responsible for not letting you have a sound sleep. Bacteria or inflammation hamper your sleeping habits. Insomnia from an unhealthy gut can lead to fatigue. So, if you have bacteria or inflammation in your gut, your sleep may be affected.

Headaches: There could be a link between headaches and gut health, especially if you experience nausea or vomiting when you have a migraine.

Health Problems: Health problems like thyroid, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and other autoimmune conditions may be triggered by certain “bad" gut bacteria. If you are experiencing any of the above-mentioned symptoms, it might be time for you to visit the doctor. A few suggestions to improve an unhealthy gut are mentioned below:

To improve your gut health:

Avoid taking unnecessary antibiotics.

Consume probiotics.

Modify your diet pattern.

Reduce stress.

Exercise regularly.

Stay hydrated.

