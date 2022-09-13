5 Indoor Plants For Good Energy And Happiness; Know Where To Place Them

Adding greens to the indoors has its own benefits. Apart from amping up the aesthetics of the house, it also improves the quality of the air and adds positivity. However, not all plants can be kept indoors. Some of the best indoor plants are said to bring prosperity to our lives, while others are considered unlucky and attract negative vibes. If you want to decide which plant should be kept indoors and which should be kept outside, refer to Vastu Shastra.

Vastu Shastra is similar to the Chinese philosophy of Feng Shui. The Sanskrit term Vastu Shatra translates to the ‘science of architecture.’ It is usually referred to create a friendly and peaceful place. Its science applies to positioning the plants at home that will affect the health, fortune, and wealth of its residents. Plants like bamboo, jasmine, aloe vera, and money plants are suitable for indoors while cactus and creepers are believed to attract negative energies.

Using its principles, here are some of the plants that you must keep inside your homes-

Lily

Lily is a beautiful plant that will add to the aesthetics of your home. It adds brightness to the indoors and promotes a healthy lifestyle. According to Vastu, it wards off the negative energies and purifies the air around. Lily is also believed to promote emotional health and bring peace and harmony. They should be placed in the east corner for mental and physical health. For wealth and prosperity, it can be kept in the southwest corner.

Snake Plant

It is indigenous to Asia and Africa. Its identity is its evergreen leaves. It is low-maintenance and can easily survive in direct sunlight and with less water. This plant purifies the air and improves the flow of oxygen which in turn reduces stress and anxiety and makes for an ideal plant in the bedroom. Place them in the east, south, or south-eastern corners of your house to bring positive energy when placed in the eastern, southern, and south-eastern corners of your house.

Money Plant

This plant is known for good luck, positivity, and success and impacts the financial well-being of people as well. It is believed that if placed in the southeast direction can bring good fortune. Just like snake plants, these too are low-maintenance and can thrive in indirect sunlight.

Lucky Bamboo

Lucky bamboo is considered auspicious. They require plenty of bright indirect light to thrive. Plant it in the southeast to bring luck and wealth and improve the positive energy at home/workplace. 10 bamboo cluster is believed to bring good health and prosperity.

Tulsi

The sacred plant of the Hindu religion, Tulsi brings peace and happiness and wards off evil and negativity. Place it in the house’s east or northeast direction and handle it with utmost care and respect.

(Disclaimer: Opinions expressed in the article are sourced from other sites. The website does not take 100% accuracy of all the facts presented.)

Keywords-

Vastu Shastra, Indoor Plants, Lily, Tulsi, Money Plant, lifestyle

