5 Instagram Pics to Prove Shah Rukh Khan's Popularity Across the Globe
Not just Bollywood, but Hollywood also shares the same love and respect for Shah Rukh Khan. These photographs are proof.
Image: Instagram/Shah Rukh Khan
Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan is turning 55 on November 2 this year. Born in 1965 in New Delhi, King Khan has won millions of hearts in his struggle to stardom. The actor is not only known for his acting and romance, but is also a world-class speaker, who move hears with his simple yet useful talks. Because of his virtues and values, Khan has been crowned as the Badshah of Bollywood.
On his 64th birthday, as the actor turns a year older, we take a look back on his rendezvous with international celebs. Without a doubt, not just Bollywood, but Hollywood also shares love and respect for the actor. Here are some of the favourite moments:
1. Jackie Chan, Jason Momoa and Jean-Claude Van Damme: Being a star himself, SRK leaves no chance to stay as grounded as he can. At the Joy Forum 2019, held in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, October 13, the actor got lucky when he had a chance to meet his ‘heroes’. The actor posted a picture with Jackie Chan and Jean-Claude Van Damme. Here’s a look:
2. David Letterman: There is no single person who is not aware of SRK’s chat show with David Letterman for a digital platform. The people loved the show not for King Khan’s simplicity and honesty, but also for his genuinity. The actor posted a picture with the star, and thanked him for his generosity.
View this post on Instagram
No more footprints...this is The Abominable Snowman!! Before BatMan & SpiderMan, there is Mr. LetterMan @letterman Thx for ur generosity. Had 2 much fun being interviewed.Not becos it was about me but becos u were kind enough to make me feel I can be me. U r an inspiration sir.
3. Mesut Ozil: Yes, this one is for all the football lovers. King Khan’s love for sports has never stayed hidden. Be it about playing soccer with Bollywood actors, or owning a cricket team, SRK has always been out there, loud. He posted a picture with Mesut Ozil, all smiles.
4. Christopher Nolan: There is no chance on SRK missing to catch up with Hollywood’s most established director Christopher Nolan, during his visit to India. The actor posted a typical fan picture, sharing his ‘fanboy moment’.
5. Diplo: Shah Rukh does not mind breaking barriers for good songs. Be it Akon in Chammak Challo, or Diplo in Phurrr!, the actor has got a taste in music. While the music star was in for the shoot of his video, SRK not only posted a picture with him, but also called him ‘dope.
