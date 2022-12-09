5 Interesting Facts Related To Sneezing You Had No Idea About

During the winter months, a loud chorus of sneezes is something that you’ll often hear when walking through a park or neighbourhood. Most of the time, the immediate response to this is “oh, it’s just the allergies.” While that can be true, there’s much more to know about a sneeze than just that. Keep reading this space to know interesting facts about sneezing. Neil Kao, MD, an allergy and asthma specialist has revealed some of these facts in an interview with WebMD.

Sneezing helps keep the body safe:

According to Kao, sneezing is an important part of the immune system, which keeps human beings healthy. Kao explained that sneezing protects the body by clearing the nose of bacteria and viruses.

Plucking an eyebrow can cause sneezing

The facial nerves include the Trigeminal nerve. This nerve has a branch that extends from the brow down to the tip of the nose. Sometimes, when humans pluck their eyebrows, the Trigeminal nerve is stimulated and it causes sneezing.

Workout can lead to sneezing

Exercise can lead to people experiencing rhinitis symptoms. For the uninitiated, Rhinitis refers to the swelling of the mucous membrane which lines the nose. This inflammation of the mucous membrane causes various symptoms including sneezing, runny nose, and itchy and watery eyes.

Sex can also be a major trigger for sneezing

This happens because the nose is more intimately connected to the genitals than any other organ. Due to this connection, when one part gets aroused, the other will automatically respond. In some people, mere a thought of sex can cause several bouts of nasal erections due to which they will find difficulty in breathing. Eventually, they start to sneeze uncontrollably.

Record Sneeze

The Guinness Book of World Records listed a sneezing fit which lasted for 976 days. Donna Griffiths had set a new record for the lengthiest period of sneezing. During the first 365 days, she had sneezed a record one million times.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here