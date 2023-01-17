5 Iron-rich Drinks To Fight Low Hemoglobin Levels

Iron deficiency in our body leads to low haemoglobin levels or anaemia. A doctor always suggests you take iron supplements. However, to restore your body’s iron level, increasing your iron intake through iron-rich beverages is often the right way. Unfortunately, we are unable to consume sufficient nutrition through our meals due to our hectic schedules and lives. As a result, we like to snack on ready-to-eat foods. But these foods are not the best for your health. However, we can quickly meet our body’s iron requirements by consuming iron-rich drinks. Let us know about such drinks that you can easily prepare at home.

Spinach Shake: Iron is found in abundance in spinach. Its juice can be prepared to supplement the body’s iron supply. To enhance its flavour, you can also add cashews, pineapple, and coconut to it.

Pea Protein Shake: With a pea protein shake, you can rapidly increase the level of iron in your body. It contains more iron than other protein shakes. You can also add one tablespoon of sugar to enhance its taste.

Beetroot juice: Beetroot helps increase the amount of blood in the body. By having this juice on a regular basis, you can fulfil the iron deficiency of the body. Apart from iron, beetroot also cures the deficiency of potassium, manganese, folate, and vitamin C in the body. Beetroot juice also improves the supply of oxygen in the body.

Mulberry juice: Mulberry juice fulfils both iron deficiency and vitamin C deficiency. This drink also strengthens the immune system. While preparing this shake, you can also add bananas, oats, chia seeds, and Greek yoghurt to it.

Prune Juice: Dried plums are called prunes. If you feel weak then you can also consume prune juice. Although it is a little weak in meeting the supply of iron compared to other shakes, so you should not completely depend on it.

