5 K-Beauty Trends in Skincare That will Emerge in 2022

If 2021 was the year marking your initiation into the world of skincare, then 2022 must be the year where you keep up with skincare trends and find out what is right for you. Korean beauty trends often find themselves leading the skincare industry largely. From attaining glass skin look to always wearing sunscreen that leaves no white cast, Korean skincare trends are almost everywhere.

So what should you expect from K-beauty in 2022. Let’s take a look:

Slugging

Popularised by numerous ‘skinfluencers’, this trend emerged on social media in late 2021, and is expected to spread even further this year. Slugging is one of the most affordable and effective ways of keeping your skin moisturised. However, it is not recommended for those with oily skin. Slugging is the act of coating your face with petrolatum or Vaseline and waking up reborn. One can also opt for cold creams which offer a blend of petrolatum (Vaseline), mineral oil, and glycerin. It is recommended for people with dry skin. Slugging is aimed at preventing transepidermal water loss and keeping moisture locked in your skin.

Plant Ingredients

Speaking to Vogue, Dr Claudia Christin, who also holds a Ph.D. (Dermatology) said that the Korean beauty industry will feature a lot more retinol-based skincare, and more “unexpected findings on plant extracts that turn out to have beneficial properties, like red onion.”

Sustainability

With the rise in climate crisis awareness, many K-beauty brands will be promoting and including ingredients that do not harm the environment. Sustainable packaging of K-beauty products can be expected.

Minimalist beauty

Unlike the ten-step skincare routine which was earlier promoted by the Korean skincare industry, the conversation around sustainability will also include a minimalist attitude towards beauty. Coco Park, CEO of The Beauty Wolf told Vogue, “I’m seeing a big trend towards simplifying routines. Not that we’ve abandoned multi-step routines.” She also added, “Any products that pamper the skin but also save time at the sink seem to be the new darlings.”

Healthy Glow

Instead of promoting the “glass skin” look, K-beauty is expected to become more inclusive. Confidence in one’s own skin and pampering it for what it is might emerge as one of the leading trends of the K-beauty industry. Mélusine Tran, Kōsame Beauty told Vogue, “Forget glass skin, opt for a simple routine with nourishing and brightening ingredients, like propolis and hyaluronic acid.”

