5 Kitchen Hacks That Will Make you Enjoy Cooking More Than Anything

Many often complain that no matter how hard and diligently they try to prepare food, it sometimes lacks the taste they want. Though cooking is a special skill, everyone can learn it by just taking care of a few things while preparing food.

So here are a few kitchen hacks that will change how you cook for the better.

How to peel boiled potatoes quickly?

Peeling boiled potatoes is a time-consuming task. To peel the vegetable faster, add a little salt to the water while boiling potatoes. With this, the peel will come off easily and quickly after boiling the potatoes.

Easy Kheer preparing hack

To prepare kheer, it’s necessary to thicken the milk first. Sometimes the milk sticks to the pot, especially when it is cooked for a long time. So, to make the kheer quickly and to avoid the utensils getting dirty, add a little milk-powder or milk-made to the preparation while making the kheer. This will make your milk thicker, enhance the taste, and kheer will be prepared quickly.

How to enhance the taste of gravy?

Use coconut powder to enhance the taste of the gravy. It adds to the taste of vegetable gravy. You can mix it with any vegetable of your choice. Due to this, the consistency of vegetable gravy also becomes perfect. For instance, coconut works wonders in Dum-aloo or meat gravy. To store coconut for a long time, put curry leaves in it.

Hack to make delicious and fluffy rice

Often when we prepare rice, it turns gummy or clumps together. To avoid the issue, while making rice, add some ghee or oil to it. This will enhance the taste too.

Tip to prepare a just perfect dal

To cook dal, first, fry it. This makes your dal melt quickly and it will increase the taste. Apart from this, if you let the lentils cook for a while in an open cooker and then close its lid, is also a very useful hack.

