5 Low Fat and Easy to Make Receipes for Diabetics

Scrumptious desserts, decadent parfaits, luscious cheesecakes capped with fruit. If you are a diabetic, you must believe that you have to bid all things sweet, adieu, right? No, there is no reason why you have to eat bland and boring food because you have a pancreatic glitch!

Guess what, we have some super amazing sugar-alternate recipes that will not deprive you of taste and flavour. Yes, a diabetes-friendly recipe can be as interesting as any food recipe! These recipes include simple swaps to slash all the sugar, calories and fat and still manage to taste nothing less than spectacular. The idea is to take moderation into consideration every time the sweet tooth makes a gesture. Interestingly, these treats could be a sensational munching for your party or just a part of your day-to-day routine.

1. Low Fat Shawarma

Who doesn’t love wraps? And if you too happen to be absolutely smitten with this delicacy, you will relish this wholesome choice. Stuff with pan fried falafel, tomatoes, onions and chillies - you will enjoy this low fat shawarma as much. For some tang, top it up with a yogurt-based sauce and you are rewarded with a winner of a dish.

2. Low Fat Celery Soup

When your belly starts to grumble, you would want a snack that can contain your hunger without raising your blood sugar. Just one large stalk of celery has not more than 10 calories. How amazing is that now. So you must consider this one for your soup addition ideas. It also goes perfectly with other veggies, and is high on nutrients without raking up the calorie intake.

3. Sugar Free Rice Pudding

This sweet treat is prepared with a combination of lemongrass cinnamon and some freshly ground nutmeg. This will surely end up going high up on your favourite dessert list. You can serve with a pineapple ginger stewed fruit preserve tempered with lemon zest.

4. Sugar Free Two-In-One-Phirni

A delicious festive treat made with rice, milk, and a layer of almonds, cardamom and pistachios. Seasoned with rose essence, this classic creamy sweet pudding is just the right boost when your soul is imploring for something sweet. You can relish this without distressing about the health woes and we guarantee you will not miss sugar while eating this one.

5. Sugar Free Granola

This healthy and flavourful meal comes with the goodness of almonds, fresh fruits and of course yogurt. Quick whip this easy sugar-free granola bursting with oats, chia seeds, sunflower seeds, sans the honey.