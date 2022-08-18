5 Magnificent Forts and Palaces of India

India is rich in history and has a vast culture. The country has been ruled by various dynasties from Mauryas, Lodhi, Chola Mughal, and Rajputs and was also part of the colonial rule of the British Empire for over 200 years. The empires have left us a huge history behind them with glorious palaces and amazing architectural forts. As India is celebrating its 75th year of independence, here are the five magnificent forts and palaces for you to add to your travel checkbox.

1. Umaid Palace

The estate is listed as one of the largest royal palaces in the world. It is a major tourist attraction in Jodhpur. The palace has been converted into a heritage hotel. The hotel is divided into a museum, a luxury hotel and a residence of the present Royal Family, Raja Gaj Singh. The palace was commissioned in 1929 to employ farmers who were observing drought at that time.

2. Golconda Fort

Located in Hyderabad, the fort was first built with mud by the Kakatiya dynasty. The fort was however came to notice under the Qutub Shahi Dynasty. The world-famous Kohinoor diamond was discovered here. The tourist can enjoy the light and sound show in the evening. It is also said that the sound of hands clapping at the entry gate can be heard clearly at the highest point which is a kilometre away.

3. Padmanabhapuram Palace

Located in a small village Padmanabhapuram in the Kanyakumari district was a thriving capital of the Venad dynasty and later became erstwhile of Travancore. The palace is considered the largest wooden palace in Asia. The palace is now a hot spot for tourists and has been converted into a museum.

4. Laxmi Vilas Palace

The palace situated in Vadodara, Gujarat is built in Indo-Saracenic style. The palace is the official residence of the Maharaja of Baroda and the royal family still resides in the magnificent place constructed in 1889. The parts of the palace are open for visitors to cherish the architecture.

5. Red Fort

One of the most popular tourist destinations in Delhi is the red fort. It stands as a powerful reminder of the Mughals. The fort was built by Shah Jahan on a much grand level with resembles the Agra Fort. In 2007, the UNESCO World Heritage Site recognized the fort. The fort is preserved and has a museum full of arms and luxury ornaments.

