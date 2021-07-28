5 Make-Up Tips For a Monsoon Wedding

The term ‘monsoon wedding’ invariably reminds one of the famous Mira Nair movie. In real life, however, having a wedding during the monsoon can get a bit tricky, especially if you’re the bride. The excess humidity in the air can cause your bridal make-up to melt, inevitably resulting in a mess. But don’t fret. Here are a few hacks that will help you get through your dream monsoon wedding without any glitches.

Monsoon is no less than summer when it comes to making one sweat. So it’s best to take precautions to prevent your make-up from melting. For this reason, it is best to rub some ice on your face before doing your make-up.

Always try to keep your body hydrated. This will lessen the chances of your make-up melting due to sweat, just like rubbing ice would.

Try to use only gel-based make-up and avoid water-based ones. Use your discretion when choosing toners, moisturisers, and cleansers. The cleanser should be gel-based, and the toner should contain sweat-proof material. The moisturiser should also be gel-based and more importantly, non-oily.

The T zone of the face is the place that secretes the most sweat. If you were to apply a matte primer to the T zone, the normal oil secretion of the skin will be reduced to a great extent. Make sure that the primer is anti-shine in nature. Before you click pictures, apply the primer in the T zone, on both sides of the lips, under the eyes, and both sides of the nose.

It is advisable to choose gel or cake liners when it comes to doing eye make-up. In case you do not want to use gel-based liners, you should apply the liner only after having put on the powder shadow.

The things you should keep at hand:

— Beauty sponge

— Eyelash glue

— Safety pins and band-aid

— A pair of extra shoes

— Eye drops and waterproof mascara

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here