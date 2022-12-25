5 Makeup Looks to Match Your Christmas and New Year Energy

Christmas is almost here, our homes are decked, and the food menu is set to celebrate the festival. But have you finalised your look of the day? This festive season, instead of your regular makeup, throw in some crystals or glitters. It is the perfect time to play around with your makeup and have some fun while at it. From Christmas eve to New Year’s party, you would need merry makeup to match the vibes of the festival. Whether you want a cheery or jaw-droppingly gorgeous look for the year-end, here are a few makeup ideas for the festive fête.

Graphic Eyeliner

If you want to add drama but not look over the top and keep your makeup to the bare minimum, you can opt to focus on your eyes. The purpose of graphic eyeliner is to make your eyes look bold and beautiful. For the occasion of Christmas, you can use red, white and green eyeliner. But for New Year, go all out with neon colours.

Subtle Makeup and Bold Lips

To give your skin a hydrated and radiant look, opt for a lightweight foundation. Opt for black or colourless mascara. Brush some blush on your cheeks. Add a pop of colour to your lips by sporting a bright colour that will match the party vibes. For Christmas, you can sport a bold or siren red, or hot pink. For New Year, experiment with colours like blue, purple and black.

Nude Makeup and Crystals

The key to any makeup is balance. If you are opting for a nude colour palette for your makeup, add some dazzle by using crystals or rhinestones. For best results, add the crystals to your eye makeup. You can experiment with various colours of crystals and look sophisticated.

Frosted makeup

It’s the perfect makeup for winter-season parties. Add a frosty touch to your makeup by using ice eyeshadow in the colours of pink or blue, or you can create some fun with metallic tones like silver. Make your eye look bright and big by trying out the doe-eyeliner.

Sparkle and shine

It’s the season to shine and shine with your makeup. Opt for a luminous foundation to add sheen to your skin. Use glittery eye shadows like white, red, green, purple and golden for the parties. Not only do they look eye-catchy, but they also add some drama to the look. Make sure you also add a beaming highlighter to the elevated parts of your face.

Which make-up look are you going to try?

