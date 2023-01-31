The heart is the main organ of our cardiovascular system. It purifies impure blood from the body. Today, most people are suffering from heart-related problems due to a sedentary lifestyle and wrong eating habits. In fact, when bad cholesterol or other substances start accumulating in the arteries, it starts blocking them. Due to this blockage, blood does not reach the heart properly causing problems of heart attack, cardiac arrest and strokes.

Here are some of the most common misconceptions about heart-related diseases

Heart checkups should be done only after 40

According to a report in The Times of India, it has been often heard from people that heart disease occurs only after 40, so there is no point in getting a heart checkup done before this. However, the American Heart Association says that cholesterol testing should be done from the age of 20. Dr Praveen Kulkarni (Global Hospital Mumbai) says that once at the age of 9 and the other after the age of 17 to 20 years, the lipid test should be done.

Chest pain is the only sign of heart disease:

Chest pain is not the only sign of heart-related diseases. Apart from this, jaw and neck pain can also be symptoms of heart-related diseases. Notably, a heart attack can also occur without any signs or symptoms.

Protecting the heart from diabetes medicine:

Complications related to diabetes and heart are related to each other. Diabetes medicine controls blood sugar levels and can also lower the risk of heart disease, but it doesn’t completely protect you from all types of heart-related conditions.

Consuming boiled food if you have heart problems:

As soon as a person gets treated for heart-related ailments, they are mostly advised to eat only boiled foods. It is impermissible to eat oily and spicy food. After having heart problems, intake of saturated fat, hydrogenated fat and trans fat should really be avoided, but it does not mean that only boiled food should be eaten.

Minor heart attack is not a serious problem:

Heart attacks can never be measured as small or big. It is important for us to have regular heart check ups done. A doctor’s advice should always be followed after a heart stroke.

