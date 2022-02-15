5 Most Iconic And Oldest Restaurants In Mumbai

Mumbai has been the city of dreams since forever. It is known for its scenic sea beauty, UNESCO heritage sites, struggling actors, popular stars, newcomers, and so on. We just have to name the things and this city has it.

In the British era, the city was popularly called Bombay, and later got its name Mumbai. However, those who have been living here since ages still get those Bombay vibes. Apart from the world-famous Vada Pao, the city is house to some of the oldest and most iconic restaurants and cafes of India. Let’s travel back in time and look at Mumbai’s oldest restaurants.

Pancham Puriwala, Perin Nariman Street, Fort, 1848

One of the oldest restaurants in Mumbai, Pancham Puriwala serves Puri and sabzi as their signature dish. They have a large variety of puris and sabzis on their menu such as Palak Puri, Masala Puri, Aloo Sabzi and Pumpkin Sabzi. The taste is good but what’s even more incredible is its history.

Leopold Café and Bar, Colaba Causeway, 1871

Dating back to 1871, the restaurant is still managing to serve the best of food to Mumbai. The menu of this café and bar includes various different cuisines from continental to India, Italian to Chinese, name it and you have it. The interior of the café is made of woods giving the ancient vibes.

Kyani and Co, Marine Lines, 1904

This Irani Café is a tradition in itself. It serves some of the best Irani dishes including Irani chai and maska. Earlier, the bakery was limited to only 25 dishes but now has many other dishes too.

Sassanian Boulangerie, Marine lines, 1913

The Iranian legacy still stands strong at Sassanian Boulangerie, which is popular among the Mumbai people. Mumbai was the house of Iranian people in the British era and the signs are still alive. Rustam K Yazdabadi started the bakery in 1913, then named KR Sasanian Restaurant and Bakery. The sizzlers and Dhansak are favourite among the loyal customers of the place.

Britannia & Co, Ballard Estate, 1923

Britannia & Co, Ballard Estate, which is an almost 100-years-old restaurant, is well-known for its mutton and Chicken berry pulao. Apart from its signature dishes, the café is popular for continental food including the Parsi and Mughlai cuisines. The feel of the restaurant is quite ancient with high ceilings, glass walls, and so on.

