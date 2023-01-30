5 Most Thrilling Adventure Activities You Must Try In India

India has a lot to offer when it comes to experiencing thrilling adventurous activities. The country, which extends from the snow-covered Himalayan ranges to the tropical rain forests of the south, has destinations that provide you with ample opportunity to experience thrilling activities ranging from river rafting to mountaineering. With its fascinating rivers, high mountain peaks and dense forests, India can offer you really stunning views and unforgettable experiences.

With a rich heritage and myriad attractions, India is one of the most popular destinations across the globe. If you are planning to tick off some of the items from your bucket list, here are 5 adventurous activities in India that you can not miss for sure:

Skiing in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir

Skiing is one of the most fun activities that you can do when you are in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir. It is located at around 2,650 meters above sea level and is also known as the “Meadow of Flowers". The endless supply of skiable terrain in Gulmarg makes it an ideal spot for adventure sports. The ski season in Gulmarg typically is from December to April, with the best conditions in January and February.

Rishikesh in Uttarakhand is known for its river rafting, which is down the white waters of the meandering Ganges. Along with offering a spiritually refreshing experience, the beautiful hill town also gives you an opportunity to experience the adrenaline rush of river rafting. The best time for river rafting in Rishikesh is from September to June when the water level is at its highest and most challenging.

There are several companies that offer river rafting trips in Rishikesh, with varying levels of difficulty to suit different skill levels. Trips can range from half-day excursions to multi-day expeditions and can include activities such as camping, rock climbing and bungee jumping.

Scuba diving and snorkelling in Goa and Andaman:

Scuba diving and snorkelling are amazing ways to explore marine life in India. If you are curious about aquatic life and what happens under the sea, then you need to visit some scuba-diving locations in Goa and the Andaman Islands. Some of the top locations for scuba diving in Goa are Grande Island and Sail Rock. Some locations to experience the marine life closely in the Andaman Islands include Havelock Island and Barracuda City.

For those who are into mountaineering, there is nothing more thrilling than this activity. Sikkim is known for its rugged mountains, waterfalls, deep valleys and rivers. The state is home to stunning mountain landscapes, including the world’s third-highest peak Kanchenjunga, and other peaks such as Siniolchu, Kabru, Pandim and Rathong. Sikkim also has several trekking and climbing routes, including the famous Goecha La trek.The best time for mountaineering in Sikkim is from April to June and September to November when the weather is relatively clear and dry. Mountaineers need to obtain special permits from the Indian Mountaineering Foundation and the Sikkim government before embarking on any mountaineering expedition in the state.

Skydiving can offer you an adventure you probably have never experience in your life. Dhana in Madhya Pradesh offers you the opportunity of jumping out of a plane for fun. After a little training, you will be ready to experience a thrill you will never forget. There are many official skydiving camps in Dhana for adventure enthusiasts and they offer various types of packages.

