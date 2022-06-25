5 Mouth-Watering Delicacies that you Should Devour When in Slovenia

The beautiful country of Slovenia lies in the heart of Europe and has so many things to offer. Surrounded by breathtaking landscapes and lakes, Slovenia is the best place for nature lovers. Apart from the picturesque view, Slovenia is home to a multitude of traditional dishes. There is an old Slovenian proverb, which roughly means ‘love comes through the stomach’. The cuisine here is influenced by its bordering countries and infused with Italian, Croatian, Austrian and Hungarian flavours, making it unique on its own.

If you are planning to visit the country for the first time, here is the list of must-try delicacies in the country.

1. Veal and buckwheat dumplings

These simple dumplings are the national dish of Slovenia. They are traditionally served with meat, stews or sausages. Buckwheat is one of the main crops cultivated in Slovenia.

2. Belokranjska Povitica

This traditional Slovenian pastry is commonly shaped in a spiral of crispy dough full of sweet or savoury ingredients. The pastry is filled with ricotta cheese and curd, and then rolled into a Catherine-wheel-style circle

3. Bujta Repa

Bujta Repa is a typical Slovenian pork delicacy which is served throughout the country. This thick soup is prepared by throwing ingredients in a big pot and stewing gradually. The traditional cuisine is consumed mostly in winter.

4. Tlačenica

This Slovenian pressed pork sausage, known as Tlačenica is originally from Croatia, made with cooked parts of pig’s head meat, tongue, heart, cheeks and skin. It is seasoned with species and stuffed into a clean pig’s large intestine or stomach to form a sausage. It is then cooked and pressed.

5. Prekmurska Gibanica

Packed with poppy seeds, walnut and apple filling, cinnamon, and cottage cheese, this Slovenian layered pastry cake is a must-try. Prekmurska Gibanica is popular in the rural regions of the country.

