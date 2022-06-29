5 Mouth-Watering Fruit Salads to Try this Summer Season

The scorching heat can dehydrate us. To beat the heat, we recline towards coolers and lighter food items. Talking of which, fruit salads are best during summer as they make for a light and easily digestible meal. Fruits have a rich water content that keeps your body nourished and healthy. It also gives a natural glow to your face. This summer season make fruits your best friends.

But is it boring to have fruits raw? Here’s a list of some attractive mouth-watering fruit salads you can try at home.

Berry blast salad

Who doesn’t love their fruit bowl filled with berries? Add freshly diced watermelon and strawberries and dress it with cinnamon powder. Squeeze a lemon and drizzle honey over it.

Pomegranate and Kiwi Salad

The juicy pomegranate with the goodness of Kiwi is a perfect snack for the summer. Add a dressing of olive oil and mix it with lime juice, garlic, mint and mustard seeds. Add salt and pepper as per your taste.

Apple and Banana salad

The savoury dessert salad is best for the summer season. Add bite-size diced apples and bananas into a bowl and mix it with hung curd. Drizzle it with honey and jaggery powder and then add granola or muesli. We bet you’ll want to make this salad again and again.

Melon and Papaya Salad

This fruit salad might make your gloomy day a good day. Juicy melons and riped papayas along with onions and tomatoes are a great combination. For the dressing add mustard, olive oil and lemon juice.

Jamun Salad

Add Jamun or black plums to a bowl with diced cucumbers and mangoes. Dress the salad with chilli flakes and extra virgin oil. Sprinkle salt as per your taste and squeeze fresh lime.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.