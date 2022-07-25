5-Must Do Adventure Activities In Tamil Nadu That Will Get Your Heart Racing

Tamil Nadu is a popular tourist destination because of its world-famous beaches, museums, churches, and ancient architecture. If you appreciate adventure sports and are travelling to Tamil Nadu, you’re in for a treat.

As a tourist, you’ll have the opportunity to embark on new adventures and discover numerous unexplored activities. Here are five must-do adventure activities in Tamil Nadu:

Adopt a reptile at Madras Crocodile Bank, Chennai: Did you know that you can adopt a reptile in Chennai? The Madras Crocodile Bank in Chennai is offering you a chance to adopt a reptile. But, what makes it more interesting is the fact that you can’t touch the reptile, nor can you take it home. You’ll have to adopt it and can pay a visit to the Madras Crocodile Bank whenever you want to.

Jungle trekking at Mudumalai: Trekking in the jungle is not as common as trekking in hills but Tamil Nadu gives you a chance to experience jungle trekking at Mudumalai. The Mudumalai Wildlife Sanctuary in the Nilgiri sub-cluster of the Western Ghats draws tourists from all over the nation because it offers opportunities to trek through a lush green forest. Mudumalai is a fascinating location for jungle trekking because it is home to a significant number of tigers, leopards, and elephants.

Surfing at Kovalam Beach: If you love the water, surfing at Kovalam Beach is the perfect adventure activity for you to experience while visiting Tamil Nadu. Kovalam has gained prominence over the years for its yearly surfing festival, which attracts visitors from all over the world. Also, you don’t have to worry about carrying your own surfboard for this festival.

Indoor rock climbing: You can experience indoor rock climbing in Coimbatore by booking a session at NALS Climbing Wall.

Mountain biking: If you love biking then don’t miss a chance to explore this fun activity in Ooty. This hill station recently opened a new mountain bike park for bike lovers to experience the thrill of steep curves, bends and tough inclines.

https://theculturetrip.com/asia/india/articles/11-adventurous-things-to-do-in-tamil-nadu/

