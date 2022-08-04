5 Must Have Monsoon-Friendly Fabric In Your Wardrobe

Chilling in your PJs indoors in the monsoon can be real fun. But as soon as you have to step out of the house, it’s a different game altogether. As the city enjoys the shower spells after the heat of summer, it is time to upgrade the wardrobe and opt for monsoon-friendly fabrics so that we don’t fall back on our fashion game.

It is crucial to invest in breathable fabrics that can keep you dry and cool from humidity and sweat. Here are a few fabrics you can rock this monsoon –

Cotton

Without any doubt, cotton is the best fabric for monsoon. It is light in weight, breathable, and dries quickly. You can add a twist and opt for cotton blend fabrics as well. Wear your cotton Tees or shirts and pair them with your favourite denim or you can opt to wear a cotton Kurti as well.

Khadi Cotton

Khadi cotton fabric is handwoven. It is also known as muslin and is a perfect choice for monsoon wear. Just like cotton, this fabric is also light and dries off fast. It will not stick to the skin and absorb moisture and sweat, keeping the skin dry and allowing proper air ventilation.

Rayon

Apart from cotton, you can try out rayon fabric as well. This lightweight fabric has a slight shine on the fabric. Pair your rayon tops with denim or opt for breezy midi dresses.

Chambray:

Chambray is a natural fabric made from either linen or cotton. It is a great choice for monsoon because of its high moisture-wicking abilities and is breathable. It is comfortable, durable, and doesn’t stick to the body. It is traditionally light blue in colour which makes it look similar to denim.

Nylon:

Nylon is a lightweight synthetic polymer and dries quickly as it does not retain water easily. It also resists mud and water stains, making it a safe bet for monsoons.

