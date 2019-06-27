Take the pledge to vote

5 Must Have Wardrobe Essentials from Shahid Kapoor's Look in Kabir Singh

Here is a listicle of five wardrobe essentials that you must have in your closet, inspired from Shahid Kapoor’s look in 'Kabir Singh.'

Ritika Singh | News18.com

Updated:June 27, 2019, 1:38 PM IST
5 Must Have Wardrobe Essentials from Shahid Kapoor's Look in Kabir Singh
Image of Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh
Shahid Kapoors’ style game in Kabir Singh is as strong as his acting. Right from his look of a typical Delhi student, who wear hoodies with ripped denims, to pulling off formals in the most classy way possible, Shahid never failed to impress his fans and admirers with his simple yet on-point fashion game in Kabir Singh.

Costume designers Payal Saluja and Ankita Patel's understanding of the character, coupled with the effervescent fashion sense of Shahid, is the sole reason that Shahid has become our favourite man and also a style icon for many millennials. Shahid indeed never stops from experimenting with his looks and Kabir Singh is no different. From casual T-shirt and cargo pants with sneaker shoes to his dapper avatar in monotone suits, Shahid has invariably owned our hearts with his sense of style.

Add to that a charming personality, flawless hot physique and distinctively attractive looks and he indeed becomes one of the most sought out celebrities on the fashion front. Here is a listicle of five wardrobe essentials that you must have in your closet, inspired from Shahid’s look in Kabir Singh. Also, don't miss out stealing hair and beard styling tips from the handsome hunk.

Ethnic White Embroidered Kurta

Keeping it prim and proper, here’s Shahid in ethnic, embroidered white Chikan Kurta. The ensemble is comfortable, stylish and perfect for a traditional evening.

kurta

Formal Navy Blue Shirt

Shahid look extremely dapper and hot in this navy blue formal shirt. The grey formal trousers complement and add more charm to it. In this formal chic look, Shahid truly stole all the limelight.

navy blue

Denim Shirt

Be it college, outing with friends or work, a casual denim shirt like this will never let you down and is easy to absorb in your wardrobe.

denim

Classic White-collared Shirt

Shahid’s classic white collared shirt is worth investing in and is the right pick for all formal events. To add some extra glam you can just pair the shirt with a tie or a bow.

white shirt

All-black T-shirt

As the fashion rule says, when in doubt wear black as it never goes out of fashion. A cotton black T-shirt is an excellent day/night wear to gym and casual affairs. To make your look more funky and trendy, you can just pair your black t-shirt with ripped/ rugged denims.

black tshirt

All being said and listed, we certainly believe you dress up right and comfortable no matter the place or the time and make space in your closet for the these five essentials right now to up your fashion game.

