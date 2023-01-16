5 Must-Try Hacks For Soft And Glowing Skin In Winters

Among the many reasons to be happy about the winters is the fact that we no longer have to deal with sweat. Our skin glows and our makeup stays in place. But the dip in mercury also means that we have to take extra care of our skin which may encounter problems like dryness, flaky lips, and dry feet. While we all know to always begin our day by washing our face with a gentle cleanser and splashing lukewarm water, there are a few other hacks as well, that will help you get softer and glowing skin.

Here are a few winter hacks that you must try on your skin during this chilly season-

If you have dry and flaky skin, use Hyaluronic Acid (HA) serum for your facial skin to tackle this issue. However, instead of applying it to a dry face, make sure to spray your face with water before applying the serum. HA serum needs moisture to lock it inside our skin. Try this out, your skin will thank you.

Just like the rest of our skin, our lips can benefit from exfoliation too. To avoid chapped lips, use a lip scrub or just take some coconut oil and sugar to help you out. After the scrub, you can follow it up by applying a heavy layer of lip balm or ointment at night. If you are planning to step out, you can apply a layer of lip balm and then swatch on your favourite lipstick for a smooth pout.

If have cracked heal dry and dry feet, use feet cream or body lotion for it. Apply it in layers, and then wear socks. The socks will guard your feet, causing the cream to penetrate deeper into the skin and work its charm on the affected areas. Continue doing this for up to 10 days and you will see results.

To tackle the cold wind, the sun, and dry weather, apply a hydrating serum and follow it up with a moisturizer. And before leaving the house, apply your sunblock to avoid tanning and to protect your skin from the harsh UV rays.

Our hands, especially the palm and fingers are also exposed to dryness in winter. To keep your palms soft, and prevent dryness, apply dollops of hand cream. Include this in your skincare routine. Apply it while you are working, after washing your hands, before tucking yourself in for the night, and whenever possible.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here