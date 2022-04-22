5 Must-Visit Royal Cities of Incredible India

India is immensely rich in culture and history. The country is a perfect travel destination with a wide range of places and palaces. While some of the palaces marked by the rule of illustrious dynasties have been converted into grand heritage hotels and museums, here we bring you a list of the best 5 royal cities in India you must visit.

Jodhpur, Rajasthan

Royal artwork is seen in Jodhpur, established by Rajput Raja Rao Jodha. The beauty of Mehrangarh Fort spread over an area of 1200 acres in Jodhpur is made on sight. Jodhpur is also known as Blue City. Every corner of this city of Rajasthan is full of royalty.

Udaipur, Rajasthan

Udaipur is another royal city of Rajasthan. Here you can spend quality time with your partner at the Lake Pichola. The Taj Lake Palace on this lake is one of the most royal hotels. The city is surrounded by some magnificent palaces, including the City Palace and the Monsoon Palace.

Mysore, Karnataka

Mysore is famous among tourists for its royal and rich history. Mysore is associated with the Indian King Tipu Sultan and the Wadiyar Dynasty, which ruled the place between 1399 and 1950. Mysore Palace is the main attraction of this city, where tourists from all over the country and abroad come to visit.

Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh

Jai Vilas Palace, located in Gwalior, was built as the residence of the Maratha Scindia dynasty. Today, the palace has been converted into a museum in which the personal belongings of the Mughal Kings have been collected.

Jaipur, Rajasthan

Jaipur, famously known as the Pink City of India, is the capital of Rajasthan and has a long history of kings and queens. Along with its magnificent palaces, forts, and temples, the city also presents a glimpse of its grandeur and royalty in places like Amer Fort, Nahargarh, Hawa Mahal, City Palace, and Jal Mahal.

