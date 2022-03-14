5 Myths About Vitamin C Busted

Vitamin C is an important nutrient that has been in the limelight ever since the COVID pandemic took over the world. It helps us in various ways such as repair and growth of body tissues, collagen formation and maintenance of cartilage, bones and teeth. However, there has a lot of false information going around Vitamin C due to its increased popularity during COVID. Here are 5 myths about Vitamin C and the truths behind them.

There’s no such thing as too much Vitamin C

Vitamin C has an upper limit which is set at 2,000 milligrams a day. The surplus is rejected by the kidneys through urine, however, for the time period it remains in the body, it has its side effects such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, bloating and kidney stones. Intake of every nutrient in the right amounts is essential. The more you have it, the better the immunity

As per experts, for an adult woman, 75 mg of Vitamin C per day is enough and for an adult man, 90 gm is prescribed. This amount is enough to reap the benefits of the nutrient such as boosted immunity, cellular growth, among others. The richest source of Vitamin C is Orange

Bell peppers, guavas, plums, parsley and kiwis are foods that have more Vitamin C than oranges. Bell peppers give 128 mg Vitamin C per 100 gm. Vitamin C cures COVID

There is no evidence to prove this claim. Vitamin C has been popular since the dawn of COVID due to its ability to reduce common colds. As both common cold and COVID are respiratory diseases, this myth came into focus. Vitamin C is an antioxidant and an immunity booster to some extent due to which it protects the body from viral attacks up to a point. But it definitely isn’t a cure for COVID Vitamin C is only an immunity booster

It isn’t just helpful in improving immunity but also helps in cellular growth, skin health improvement, blood vessel regulation, speeds up the healing process of wounds, and helps reduce uric levels in the blood to prevent gout.

