5 Myths Mothers Should Not Believe About Their Newborn Babies

Internet is loaded with information related to newborn and unborn babies. And not just the internet, people in your circle or in your family might also have their own take on the topic. However, most of these are just myths that lack scientific backing. If you are expecting or have given birth recently, you would agree that people bombard you with out-of-the-world suggestions and predictions.

A new or expecting mother is already vulnerable, and the experience might already be overwhelming her. In such a situation, it becomes very important to not fall for baseless information, instead follow what the experts have to say.

Myth 1:

Sex of the child is determined from the bulge of a woman’s belly. If a woman is carrying low, it is a boy and if she is carrying high then it may be a girl.

Fact:

As per National Health Service (NHS), this assumption has no scientific backing and the size of the belly plays no role in determining the sex of the child. The size and shape of the pregnant belly is based on the woman’s muscle size, structure, posture, position of the foetus, and the amount of fat deposited around her abdomen.

Myth 2:

Babies should not be given Colostrum as it is impure

Fact:

Colostrum is the bright yellowish first milk of the mother. Loaded with proteins, Colostrum has anti-infective properties therefore it is recommended to be fed to the baby. However, some women in India still discard this practice as they believe Colostrums is impure.

Myth 3:

It’s an age-old tradition to first give little honey to the newborn in order to ensure sweetness in his/her life.

Fact:

A newborn baby’s immune system is extremely delicate. Giving honey to a newborn before his/her first birthday is considered risky as it contains spores of Clostridium botulinum, which is a bacteria that can settle in a baby’s immature system. The bacteria is capable of causing a fatal disease called infant botulism.

Myth 4:

Juices should be included in the diet of a newborn.

Fact:

There is no denying that fruit juices are rich in Vitamin C, but it can also adversely affect the baby’s gut. This is because newborn babies are not able to digest fruit juices, especially in the first year of their life.

Myth 5:

People also have a belief that first babies always arrive late in comparison to second and third ones.

Fact:

This is not true, the length of your menstrual cycle determines the arrival of your baby. If the menstrual cycle is shorter, then there is a high possibility that you might deliver early and if your cycle is longer, the baby is likely to arrive later. However, if the menstrual cycle lasts 28 days, you will more likely deliver it close to the due date.

