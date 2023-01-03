5 Natural Remedies To Treat Sore Throat During Winter

Sore throats are among the common winter ailments and they cause pain and irritation. The problem often occurs during the winter season and is caused by infections like the common cold, flu and strep throat. You cannot heal the pain caused by a sore throat overnight but natural remedies like honey, turmeric, salt water, and more can help you recover faster. If you are also dealing with the problem of sore throat, then worry not! Below, we have shared 5 natural remedies that will bring relief from the problem of sore throat.

Honey

Honey is considered one of the best natural remedies that provide relief from sore throat. It has natural antibacterial and antihistamine properties that give instant relief from throat pain. If you are suffering from a sore throat, then honey is the best solution. Take two tablespoons of honey and mix it into a warm glass of water for better results.

Turmeric Milk

To get relief from throat pain, turmeric milk should be added to the list of natural remedies. Turmeric milk helps strengthen your immune system and reduce throat pain. Add two pinches of turmeric to a glass of warm milk and drink it before going to bed. You can also gargle with one cup of hot water that has been diluted with half a teaspoon each of salt and turmeric for a sore throat.

Saltwater Gargle

Gargling with salt water provides relief from the pain of a sore throat. Add half a teaspoon of salt to a full glass of warm water. Saltwater is a potent remedy for killing bacteria, thinning mucus, and easing discomfort even though it might not bring you relief right away. Use 8 ounces of warm water that has been diluted with 1/2 teaspoon salt to gargle.

Chamomile Tea

Chamomile tea has several health benefits and one of which is providing relief from throat pain. It contains anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and astringent properties which makes it a perfect natural remedy for medicinal purposes. Drink chamomile tea to boost your immune system to fight the infection that caused your sore throat in the first place.

Hot Sauce

Peppers that are high in capsaicin are used to prepare the hot sauce. Hot sauce fights inflammation and reduces pain because of its anti-inflammatory properties. Thus, even though it may burn at first, gargling with a few drops of hot sauce in a warm glass of water is one of the best remedies for sore throat.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here