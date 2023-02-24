The main function of the lungs is to draw air from the atmosphere, filter out oxygen from it, and then transfer it to the bloodstream. They also remove the carbon dioxide produced inside the body. Apart from carrying oxygen to the blood, there are many other functions of this organ too. Lungs maintain the pH balance in the body and protect it from external bacteria and infections. As soon as there is an attack of infectious microorganisms in the body, the mucociliary clearance present in the lungs eliminates the infection. If there is no air passage in the lungs, a person may not be able to speak. Being such an important organ, cleansing of the lungs is necessary.

Nowadays, medicines, vitamins, oil, organic tea, and salt inhaler products are used to clean the lungs. These products are not medically verified. Hence, health experts suggest only natural ways of cleaning the lungs. Let’s take a look at some of them.

Quit smoking - According to the reports of the American Lung Association, smoking is the main reason for unhealthy lungs. Whether you have been smoking for 3 days or 30 years, both will harm the lungs. If you want healthy functioning of the lungs, you should immediately quit smoking. Smoking damages the airways and small air sacs found in your lungs. It can also cause lung cancer.

Regular exercise - Often doctors advise to follow a healthy lifestyle. Exercise is most important for this. Doing regular exercise increases the capacity for contraction in the lungs. There are some specific exercises and yoga practices for healthy functioning of the lungs, and for this, you may consult your health expert.

Breathe fresh air - Air has an important contribution to the health of the lungs. If polluted air passes through your airways, then it can damage the lungs. If the AQI of the surrounding is above the permissible level, then try not to go outside. Go for a morning walk to breathe in the fresh air; or some days, you can go out of the city to a place where the air is clean.

Indoor Air - The air inside the house where you live should be clean. Always keep your house clean. Use a vacuum cleaner to remove dust. Use natural cleaning products at home. Do not use fragrance-free products and aerosol sprays, as this may cause breathing problems.

Diet - Choose a healthy diet for cleansing the lungs. According to Healthline, beetroot, black pepper, apple, pumpkin seeds, turmeric, tomato, blueberry, green tea and red cabbage are the foods helpful for detoxifying and cleansing the lungs.

