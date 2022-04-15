5 New Ways To Drape A Saree, See Here

Saree is a traditional outfit and is preferred by most Indian women as a go-to look for many occasions. Whether it is a ceremony or a meeting, a saree is a versatile attire that looks good on any occasion.

The best thing about a saree is that it suits all body types. But, sarees can be worn in different ways and nowadays, women are experimenting a lot with the style in which they can drape a saree.

So, let us learn about some easy and unique ways that you can try the next time you wear a saree:

Front Pallu Drape

This might be similar to a basic draping style. Nevertheless, it can look ultra-modern. It’s a variety of the traditional pleated pallu style. Instead of pleating, you have to just throw it from the back to the front. Otherwise, you can do a pleated front pallu, without spreading it.

Neck Drape Style

It’s the easiest and shortest way to give your saree a fresh look. For this style, drape the pallu surrounding your neck like a scarf or stole. Keep the pallu slightly extended to obtain this look. Now, pair up with a blouse that has a heavy sleeve and wear some statement earrings to carry a sophisticated look.

Infinity Drape

For this look, drape your saree in anti-clockwise. Pleat the pallu and throw it on your right shoulder. Then, make pleats but keep the last few a little loose. After that, take the tip of your pallu and wrap it around the waist and tuck it from behind.

Saree with Pants Drape

This one is perfect for beginners who are new to exploring saree. For this style, use pants or jeans rather than a petticoat. After that, classically drape your saree in it. It is comfortable and useful. You can select multiple styles of pants from cigarette pants and palazzos to skinny jeans and sharara pants.

Dhoti Style

Try out this eccentric look when you have to attend a wedding. Here, you have to do is wear leggings instead of a petticoat. To create this unique style, take the pallu and make pleats. Now, pull this over your left shoulder and take the other end to bring it back from the right side to your left waist. After that, tuck it suitably at your waist.

So, which style are you going to try next?

