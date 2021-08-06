5 Nutrition Facts and Health Benefits of Corn

The yellow colored corn is very common in many countries. The corn comes in wide varieties of colors which you might have never seen or heard, such as orange, red, blue, purple, white and even black. It is a grain plant, which originated in southern Mexico. The little golden seeds of corn hold many nutrients.

If you love munching kernels then here are more reasons to add them to your diet.

Health Benefits of Corn

Reduces the risk of Anemia: Corn contains enormous amounts of folic acid, Vitamin B12 and iron which helps in building more red blood cells in the body. By supplying nutrients required to produce fresh red blood cells to the body, it helps in reducing the risk of Anemia. Energy Enhancer: Corn is rich in carbohydrates which gets digested at a slower pace, resulting in energy for a longer duration of time. Corn is perfect for someone who’s an athlete or loves working out in the gym. It will give them more energy. Miracle for those underweight: Corn works in a miraculous way for those who want to gain weight or are underweight. It can be a healthy addition to the meals of those who want to gain weight in a healthy way. Lowers Blood Sugar & Cholesterol Level: Sweet corn and corn oil are excellent choices for diabetics and cholesterol patients. It lowers cholesterol by increasing the blood flow and also regulates insulin. Preserve Healthy skin: Corn contains Vitamin C that increases the production of collagen and prevents skin damaging from UltraViolet rays.

So, go ahead and find creative ways to add corn to your diet. Add to your sandwich or daily meal or have it as a snack.

