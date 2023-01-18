5 Nutritious Soups to Keep You Warm and Increase Your Immunity

Winter chills are at their peak and most of you are probably exhausted from the freezing temperatures. As the temperature drops, you get cautious about your health and immunity. During this time, it is important to boost your immune system because most of you are vulnerable to seasonal changes. Soups are a popular and comforting food during the winter season and a great way to warm up your body. Soups can be a healthy way to get a variety of vegetables and other ingredients into your diet. They can also be a great way to use up leftovers or stretch a small amount of food to feed a larger group.

Nothing can beat a bowl of hot soup curled up in a quilt on chilly days. Soups not only soothe the soul but they are also extremely healthy for the body. The nutrients rejuvenate you with a new surge of energy. And the best thing about them is that they are super simple to make.

So, whether you are trying to beat the winter blues or looking for a quick and easy comfort meal, a bowl of soup can never go wrong. Here are 5 healthy and nutritious soups that you must include in your daily diet in the winter season:

• Vegan lentil soup

With plenty of lentils that provide a healthy dose of fibre in every slurp, the vegan lentil soup is full of nutritious ingredients. This vegan soup is the ideal lunch or healthy dinner for the winter that the whole family can enjoy.

• Beetroot soup

Seasonal vegetables are the best. With so many nutrients, beetroot is a wintertime necessity. Nothing comes close, especially when combined with a bottle gourd and a few spices. Beetroot soup can be served hot or cold with a dash of salt and pepper.

• Farro, mushroom and spinach soup

A bowl of farro with mushrooms is pure comfort in the winter blues. It’s thick and chunky like a cross between risotto and soup. The soup tastes delicious with a fried or poached egg on top.

• Cabbage soup with ginger

Cabbage soup with ginger is probably the easiest to make for the ingredients are always available in your kitchen. The flavourful cabbage is packed with spices like ginger and turmeric and is ideal for a cold day or for keeping you hydrated while you are ill.

• Black bean soup with ham hock

In this filling soup, a ham hock simmers with the beans, adding a smoky flavour that pairs well with the soup’s tender sweet potatoes. Set out your preferred garnishes with toppings such as diced avocado, fresh cilantro and sour cream, and serve it hot.

