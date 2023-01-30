5 Offbeat Beaches You Must Visit In Goa

Are you planning a trip to Goa? Then, we are sure you have included Vagator, Calangute, Baga, Tito’s Bar and the famous Basilica of Bom Jesus in your itinerary. But, did you know Goa also has offbeat beaches tucked away in the lush green landscapes waiting for you to discover? So, for your upcoming getaway, make sure you visit these undiscovered and divine locations of Goa.

Kakolem Beach

This tiny beach in Goa is referred to as Tiger Beach. The beach is a must-visit, for it is one of the most picturesque spots in the state. It is pristine because it does not get many tourists. You can either use a boat or take NH 66 while travelling towards the Cola village to get here.

Hollant Beach

This beach is a picture-perfect destination, one of the top picks for photographers because of the curved bay line dotted with rustic boats, golden sand, and vibrant shacks. It is also a must-visit spot to capture the ethereal sunsets. Since there are no currents, the beach is shallow and makes for a wonderful spot for swimming. It is located in Bogmalo, South Goa.

Betul Beach

To get to Betul Beach, you need to take the Cavelossim-Assolna ferry across the Sal River. Betul is quiet and secluded and is more of a coastal fishing village. It has a peaceful and serene ambience, with a small lagoon.

Arambol Beach

Located in the Pernem Administrative Region of North Goa, Arambol beach attracts locals and foreign tourists for its buzzing flea market. The beach is also famous for its hippie culture, late-night parties, and water activities. The place also offers paragliding and kitesurfing.

Butterfly Beach

Butterfly beach is a beautiful cove that remains unexplored. The stunning beach offers the opportunity to spot dolphins in the middle of the sea, crabs and a variety of butterflies. The beach has white sand, clean and pristine waters. If you are seeking isolation and tranquillity, this beach is a must-visit. You can visit this place via boat from Palolem or Agonda beach.

