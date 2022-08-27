5 Offbeat Places To Visit In Uttarakhand’s Kumaon Region

Uttarakhand, also known as Dev Bhoomi, is full of rustic scenic beauty and breath-taking views of the valley and mountains cladded with snow. The state has been sub-divided into sub-region Garhwal and Kumaon. The Kumaon region is home to several untouched touristy destinations that include, Bageshwar, Almora, Deenapani, and Chakrata. The region is rich in culture, offers mouth-watering food, and is full of treks with spell bounding serene. So, if you want to ditch mainstream crowded tourist destinations on your next visit to the state, here are five off-beat locations you could visit in the Kumaon region.

Mukteshwar

Located 50 km from Nainital, Mukteshwar offers a window to escape from city life. In the small town, you can visit Mukteshwar Temple and enjoy the amazing view from the hilltop. From the temple, a small trek leads to Chauli Ki Jali which offers an amazing view from the peak. You may also visit the Bhalu Gaad Falls, located 10 km from Mukteshwar. It has a beautiful trail for about 2km to reach the beautiful waterfall.

Binsar

Binsar has located around 25 km from Almora. The Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary’s zero point offers a 360-degree majestic view of the snow-covered Himalayas. You can enjoy forest walks and spot langur, birds and hyenas often. You may also visit the ancient, Bineshwar Mahadev Temple.

Munsiyari

Munsiyari is nestled amidst the snow-clad ranges of Pithoragarh. Also known as Mini Kashmir, the small town offers pristine landscapes and bewitching views of Punchachuli peaks. Munsiyari is the base for trekking expeditions to Ralam and Milam Glaciers and the Nanda Devi peak.

Ranikhet

Ranikhet carries a centuries-old imperial legacy and is the headquarters of the Kumaon Regiment of the Indian Army. The small town has green meadows and is peaceful and captivating. It is also home to the highest golf course in Asia.

Kausani

Located 53 km from Almora, Kausani is a backpacker’s paradise. The small town offers a panoramic view of Himalayan ranges including Trishul, Nanda Devi and Panchachuli. The place is also famous for Gandhi Ashram and Rudradhari falls and caves.

