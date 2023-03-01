5 Oral Hygiene Practices to Avoid Bleeding Gums And Cavities

A bright smile will make you look more beautiful. But with decayed teeth or gums, you will not be confident enough. While we pay close attention to the rest of our bodies, we often ignore our oral health. Generally, most of us don’t spend much time taking care of our teeth or gums. As a result, we develop cavities, toothache or bleeding gums.

Bleeding gum or inflamed gums could be a result of poor oral hygiene.

Here are a few things you should do to have healthy gums and strong teeth.

1. Brushing: One would argue that they brush every day. But, many do it wrong or inappropriately. Take time and remove plaque by gently circling the teeth with the toothbrush. Try to use brushes that have soft bristles, which will not hurt your gums. Brushing your teeth at least twice a day is common. Nonetheless, a lot of us still skip cleaning our teeth at night. But, brushing your teeth before going to bed removes plaque and bacteria that have accumulated throughout the day.

2. Clean your tongue: Our oral health includes our tongue as well. The tongue may also develop plaque. This may cause various issues with your oral health. Every time you brush your teeth, gently brush your tongue with a cleaner to avoid excess bacteria accumulation.

3. Flossing: This is rarely done by most of us, but it is crucial for oral hygiene. Flossing helps to remove small food particles that might get stuck between our teeth. We should floss at least once a day to remove any particles that would have stuck while having food.

4. Avoid sugary products: Food or beverages that are high in sugar content can lead to cavity formation in our teeth. We should restrict the consumption of such food items. Even when we do, we should make sure to wash our mouths properly and, if possible, brush. We see a lot of tea and coffee stains that are hard to remove.

5. Mouthwash: While it is not necessary to use mouthwash every day, doing so occasionally can help to prevent bad breath and kill bacteria.

