B-town’s new favourite, Ananya Panday is the perfect Gen-Z fashion inspiration. Ever since her big Bollywood debut in 2019, she has given us some terrific looks that are total goals for any fashionista- whether it’s a press meet or just a night out with her friends she has proved that she can nail the art of picking out the right clothes.

Here is looking closely at five such outfits that all of us would want in our wardrobes-

There is no doubt that the 23-year-old actress loves to wear form-fitting silhouettes that go well and complement her figure. This Amit Aggarwal dress is the perfect choice for a Diwali cocktail party and if you want to take it up a notch higher you can accessorize the look with a sleek diamond choker. Love how Ananya went really minimal on her makeup and tied her hair up into a ponytail, therefore diverting the entire focus on her dress.

This look is definitely all hearts because of how stunning it is. It is the perfect amount of extra that we need to make heads turn on a weekday at a fancy bar. This structured mini-dress has some lovely prints that are swoon-worthy. Ananya nailed the look with a dewy makeup look and the heart-shaped bag that complimented her dress well.

Have an important date night? This Falguni Shane Peacock dress is what dreams are made of. Ananya did absolute justice to the outfit that went well with her tall and lean figure. Her structured eyebrows and shimmy eye makeup were game changers and that nude lip shade worked wonders too.

Dinner date with your BFFs? This dress is exactly what you need and voila you are going to have some amazing Instagram-worthy pictures. That classic silver choker that the star is seen sporting in her pictures is the perfect add-on accessory to this outfit. Her outfit screams fun and we are all in for it!

With Diwali around, it is imperative that we end with an Indian outfit that the actress did complete justice to. Perfect hair and makeup can e super tricky to nail especially when you are sporting ethnic wear, you need to know where exactly to draw the line and Ananya proved yet again that she has it in her to give us proper fashion goals. She is willing to experiment and that is the first step of becoming a fashion icon, thus this is our message for her- you go, girl!

