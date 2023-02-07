It is often difficult for pet parents to leave behind their loved fur babies at home while going out for lunch or dinner. Many people are forced to leave their pets behind as all cafes or restaurants are not pet friendly. In the past, there was probably no concept of pet-friendly places in India and these refrained pet parents from going out with their dogs or cats. However, the way we pamper our four-legged family members these days is just too much, and we can’t leave them at home with their noses tucked at the door waiting for us!

In an age when almost anything is possible, having pet-friendly places is simply too easy. With the growing trend of bringing your pet everywhere, some fantastic pet-friendly cafes have recently opened in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR). These cafes and restaurants provide a suitable environment for you and your pet. You’ll be astounded by what they have to offer.

Pet Street Resort

This is a vast expanse of land in Sector 135, Noida, where your dog can get hooked off the leash and run wild in a tranquil setting. There is a pool for you and your pet, a rain dance facility, and an open space where you can host a private party, have a bonfire, or watch open-air movies! They also put on pet-friendly events. This is a must-visit!

Barks and Meows

Barks and Meows is another great café in G-town that is popular with pet owners. They not only have separate menus for cats and dogs, but also boarding facilities (for both cats and dogs), a playground, and a pool to splash splash splash! Barks and Meows also host puppy pool parties and brightly colored birthday parties. It’s a wholesome jamboree out there, with shiny streamers and dog-friendly cakes. The staff is also very friendly and helpful. Your floof will enjoy the playground here.

Furball Story

This is a one-of-a-kind dog café in Gurugram that also welcomes street dogs. It offers a delectable selection of desserts. A variety of breeds can be found chasing each other’s tails here. It has a designated area for your dogs to run around and socialise with other furry friends. Grab some snacks, spend quality time with friends and family, and make up a paw-some story with your pet.

Cafe Dori

This one is a smash. It’s a charming café in the Chhatarpur area of Delhi with all European vibes in place with quaint-some décor and a continental menu to tempt your taste buds. Not only can you have a good time, but so can your pet. Café Dori provides a colourful menu for your pet! Select Turkish eggs for yourself and scrambled eggs with vegetables for your pet. It’s time to get chic with your dog, which is known for its chic and class aura.

Root-Cafe In The Park

As the name suggests, it is a café in the middle of a park in Sector 29, Gurugram, that offers a lot of fun right away. They serve delicious cuisine at reasonable prices. You can eat a good breakfast while sitting in the lap of nature, your hair swaying in the gentle breeze. The café’s atmosphere is ideal for a cute outing with your pet.

