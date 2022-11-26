5 Places For The Ultimate Destination Wedding

Destination weddings are a beautiful way to gather all your family and friends at a fabulous location for your special day. Intimate and cosy, destination weddings make for the best way to tie the knot amidst family and friends. StayVista has compiled a list of destinations that would be perfect for your special day.

Whether you’re looking for picturesque seaside or mountain views, architecture, or hoping to incorporate the element of travel and adventure into your celebration, these destinations might be your ideal choice.

Nivaant Farms in Karjat

If you are a crazy admirer of nature and want to get hitched away from the city’s hustle and bustle, Nivant Farm is your best pick. You can have a royal wedding in nature’s lap with a majestic ambiance and delicious cuisine. Upon arriving at this villa, you will be swept away by the little bridge that traverses over a gentle stream, on a three-acre lush lawn. You can click catchy pictures at a Gazebo attached to the sprawling lawn or at the pool encircled by trees with your crew during the celebration. The spacious aesthetically pleasing interiors with five bedrooms that have ensuite bathrooms and are located on the ground level - a thoughtful plan to welcome our youngest and elderly guests will add an extra dose of calmness to all the cheer and chime in your stay. This is definitely the one for all destination for you to tie the knot.

Colossus in Lonavala

Redefining the epitome of luxury living, this massive opulent abode set amidst a picturesque lush backdrop is sure to guarantee you a memorable wedding with your loved ones. Imagine getting married to the love of your life in an extravagant style at the Colossus. This home makes the most of its stunning environs with an enormous glass façade and bright, airy interiors that reflect the soothing sunlight, the endless cool blues of the pool, and much more! As you gather together with loved ones, soak in the scenic beauty of the evergreen vistas, swim under the open sky, kick back in the Jacuzzi before your wedding day, and raise a toast to your new journey at the Machan. Have a memory night at the private theatre for screening your old times to know more about each other. There is no denying that this spectacular villa adds a dash of contemporary luxury to a very exquisite location and becomes the number one choice for your destination wedding.

Amara in Alibaug

Swing a little further from Alibaug and you’ll encounter what is truly one of the most extravagant homes to take over as your own wedding house. Framed by meticulously landscaped gardens, a glistening swimming pool, and greenery aplenty, this gorgeous boutique stay located between Alibaug and Roha rivals will be the most iconic location for a romantic wedding. At Amara, a sense of solidity is prevalent: a large open deck and ample social areas are one for large gatherings. Every speck of this stay is curated down to the smallest detail, including a team of staff ready to cater to your guests. Driving up to this glorious home may seem like you’re heading off-road into the wilderness, but it is actually the pinnacle of a reassuringly restful address for an out-of-city staycation.

The Magnolia Estate in Manali

Lush green views, earthy elements, cosy vibes and opulence best describe The Magnolia Estate. Fulfill the dream of having a royal wedding with the backdrop of snow-clad mountains and a picture-perfect view. The property offers a hilly retreat with a massive old-world charm, a beautiful lawn, and much more! Make a masterpiece of your wedding at this 60-year-old heritage property. As the sun starts to set and the winds get chilly, gather around the bonfire or fireplace for your Mehendi ceremony and enjoy a hearty barbecue spread of Himachali cuisine! Guests can meditate or do yoga or can take a peaceful walk in nature and embrace its beauty.

Coffee & Mist in Coorg

With mountain views and a coffee plantation on one side, this is a movie-like setting for a wedding. Coffee & Mist is one breathtaking property set on 6000 sq. ft. of lush green land. Perched atop a hill in the heavenly city of Coorg, this location is covered in a blanket of mist making it appear truly a magical wedding. This property offers 5 bedrooms, an expansive lawn, a private plunge pool, a private lounge bar, and excess to the nearby coffee estate for the wedding photo shoot. With a myriad of specially designed amenities, this charming villa ensures that your family and friends make infinite memories of your luxe wedding.

