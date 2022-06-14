5 Places of Historical Importance To Visit in Kolkata

Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal, is a one-stop destination for those who love architecture, painting, art and culture. The city of joy is famous for housing many historical monuments and religious sites, which are popular among tourists across the world. From Dakhineswar Kali Temple, Belur Math to Victoria Memorial, there are many heritage sites of historic and cultural importance in Kolkata. Many parts of the city also give a glimpse into the colonial era architecture.

If you are planning to visit this city famous for its art, culture and architecture, then here are the places in Kolkata which you can’t miss.

Victoria Memorial

The grand monument was built in the memory of Queen Victoria and it was opened to the public in 1921 as a museum. The museum spread over 64 acres houses many artifacts, arms and ammunition, portraits of Queen Victoria and many rare books among others. The museum has 25 galleries. The architecture of the memorial is one of the best designs in the world. It was designed by British architect William Emerson.

Belur Math

It is the headquarters of the Ramakrishna Mission, founded by Swami Vivekanands. One can find the fusions of various elements like Hindu, Islamic, Buddhist and Christain art and motifs in the architecture of the Math. The idea behind the usage of various elements of art is to bestow the message of unity among all religions. Spread over an area of 40 acres the monastery is surrounded by lush green campus and it’s situated on the west bank of the Hooghly river. The 20th century Math is an important spiritual centre in India.

Dakshineswar Kali Temple

The temple of goddess Kali built by Rani Rashmoni, a Zamindar and philanthropist, in 1847 is an important cultural and religious centre in Kolkata. Maa Bhavatarini, an incarnation of goddess Kali, is worshipped in the temple. The temple spread over 25 acres attracts thousands of devotees from across the country daily. The temple is located in Dakhineswar and thus popularly known as Dakhineswar Kali temple.

Howrah Bridge

This British era marvel has become synonymous with Kolkata’s identity. Located in the heart of the city the bridge has been built on the Hooghly river. The 705 metre long bridge is a splendid display of 20th century engineering and it connects Kolkata and Howrah. The bridge has been named as Rabindra Setu after the great poet Rabindranath Tagore. It is the sixth-longest cantilever bridge in the world.

Indian Museum

It’s the largest and oldest museum in the country, which was built in 1814. The founder of the Indian Museum was Dr Nathaniel Wallich. It is claimed that it is the 9th oldest museum in the world. It was opened to the public in 1878.The museum is the home to various antiques, ornaments, fossils and skeletons. Many rare and unique specimens are also preserved in the museum. The museum has a vast collection of archaeological findings and it has gained international acclaim due to its rare art collections.

