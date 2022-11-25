5 Places to Explore in Qatar When You go There for FIFA World Cup 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022 is in full swing in Qatar. With innumerable matches lined up and underdogs playing too well, one never knows who might lift the trophy. The tournament saw some shocking developments in the past couple of days. Saudi Arabia upset Argentina with a 2-1 win and Germany was left shocked as Japan clinched the win against them in what was a match full of adrenaline. The FIFA World Cup will conclude on December 18, and you might visit the country to support your favourite team. The country also holds a vast range of cultures and heritage other than FIFA. Here are the top 5 places to explore when you visit the country.

Museum of Islamic Art

Situated in the MIA Park of the Doha waterfront, an Architectural gem and is considered to be one of the well-known places when you are in the city. The museum has the largest collection of Islamic Art in the world. The painting here is said to be collected from three continents over 1400 years. The breathtaking interiors with geometric patterns of the Islamic world might make you visit it once.

Aspire Park

One of the ideal places in the country to find zen. It is one of the largest parks in the Gulf region and Qatar’s finest landscapes. The park also has a Torch or famously known as Aspire Tower. It is an astonishing building that has a giant torch for the 15th Asian Games.

Katara Mosque

Finished in blue and gold, Katara Mosque is a beautiful example of Persian and Turkish tilework. It was created by Turkish architect Zeynep Fadilloglu, who is said to be the first woman to focus on mosques. She added a tower in the architecture with holes just for the local pigeons.

Msheireb Museums

It is a wonderful place to spend the day surrounded by the traditions and culture of Qatar. These four architectural wonders narrate Doha’s long tradition of fishing. The museum is appropriately referred to as a cutting-edge museum as it depicts the history and way of life of those who once resided in the country.

Al Zubarah Fort

The UNESCO World Heritage Site is renowned for its historical significance. The exact origins of the Al Zubarah Fort are still unknown and many believe that they came into existence in the 17th-18th century. The fort is said to be destroyed in 1811 and was rebuilt in 1983 by Sheikh Abdullah bin Jassim Al Thani. The fort holds huge importance in terms of depicting the traditional architecture of the country.

