5 Potential Side Effects Of Eating Too Much Cauliflower

Cruciferous vegetables are green leafy vegetables that provide a variety of vitamins and minerals essential for our body. One such edible cruciferous flower is a highly modified version of cabbage called cauliflower. It is a nutrient powerhouse, offering phytonutrients, antioxidants, and other necessary nutrients.

Cauliflowers offer a range of benefits for our bodies. Cauliflowers have an important and versatile vitamin-like factor, Choline that helps with sleep, muscle movement, learning, and memory. But like anything in this world, too much cauliflower can also have negative effects. You may encounter gastric issues or some reactions. Here are 5 possible side effects of cauliflower that you must be cautious of.

1. Gastrointestinal Distress and Flatulence

Cauliflower and other cruciferous veggies contain a complex sugar called raffinose. It is hard to break down and is instead fermented by the bacteria in the large intestine. As a result, you may experience bloating and flatulence among other gastric issues.

2. Hypothyroidism

This condition is characterised by an underactive thyroid gland, which often results in lowered metabolism. While meals deficient in iodine are the primary cause of hypothyroidism, veggies such as cauliflower can further suppress the gland’s functioning. People suffering from hypothyroidism or similar conditions are advised to not consume the vegetable.

3. Allergy

Some people may develop an allergic reaction to cauliflower. Such allergies cause skin itching, breathing problems, and swelling. As soon as you notice any allergic reactions, seek medical treatment.

4. Might affect your blood-thinning medication

If you take blood-thinning medications, the presence of Vitamin K in cauliflowers may interfere with them. When you consume too much Vitamin K, you increase your chances of developing a blood clot, which can be fatal to your health.

5. Might make you feel less hungry

Cauliflowers are low in carbs and fats but high in fibre, which helps you feel fuller for longer. Furthermore, feeling full for longer periods aids weight loss by reducing the number of calories consumed.

