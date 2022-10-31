5 Pumpkin Dishes To Serve on Halloween

Halloween is not just about trick or treating. It is much more. There are many who enjoy putting on scary costumes, while some decorate their homes with all the spooky elements. A few throw parties, while for others, it’s a perfect night for watching horror movies. Not to miss, pumpkin is one of the most important elements of Halloween. If you are planning to throw a Halloween party and are wondering what to serve to your guests, here’s a list of quick pumpkin dishes.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Welcome your guests with this super creamy and flavourful pumpkin spice latte drink. It’s an easy-to-make recipe that will leave your friends wanting more. To enhance the flavour of the latte, use espresso for a strong coffee flavour. Feel free to add any milk that you like and froth well. Add spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and ground cloves or allspice. To make it sweet, either use maple syrup or brown sugar. Top it off with some whipped cream.

Pumpkin cookies

Next up, serve these drool-worthy cookies which will be an instant hit between kids and adults alike. Whisk together flour, nutmeg powder, ginger powder, baking soda, cloves, salt and cinnamon powder. In another bowl beat butter, sugar and brown sugar and add pumpkin puree, egg yolks, and vanilla. Mix the dry ingredients with the wet mixture and mix. Freeze it for an hour, cut it into various shapes and bake.

Pumpkin Pancakes

These soft and fluffy pancakes are a must for your dinner party. You will need to mix the flour, salt, baking powder, cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg. Combine brown sugar, granulated sugar, eggs, pumpkin puree, vanilla extract, milk and butter in a separate bowl. Mix the dry and wet ingredients together. Make it like your regular pancake and serve it hot with whipped cream or drizzle some maple syrup/honey.

Pumpkin chocolate bread

Imagine the combination of pumpkin, spice and chocolate. This pumpkin chocolate bread is made of everything nice and it smells heavenly. What makes this bread so rich and moist is the addition of vanilla pudding. Just combine sugar, pumpkin puree, oil, pudding and eggs in a large bowl, and whisk. Next, in a separate bowl combine flour, cinnamon, salt and baking soda. Mix the pumpkin mixture with the flour mixture and stir. Add some chocolate chips as well and bake.

Pumpkin Pie

Serve this for dessert and watch how everybody will dig right into this decadent pumpkin pie. It is the ultimate dessert that will steal all the limelight at the dinner party. All you need is pumpkin, condensed milk, eggs, cinnamon, vanilla, salt, butter, and cream cheese.

