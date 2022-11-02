5 Questions That Indicate Your Relationship is Coming to an End

Relationships are often difficult to carry because of the friction created by behavioural differences and the difference in opinions on certain things. Sometimes these differences can cause a gap in understanding your partner and communicating with them, leading to a point of no return and all you can do to salvage it is go at it once more. According to BestLife, Natalie Jones, PsyD, a licensed therapist in California, explains on her website, asking questions is an essential part of communication.

Natalie suggests that these questions “help you get to know your partner, establish trust, boundaries, and intimacy, as well as learn about your partner’s communication style.” But often, questions can be a signal or a red flag which needs to be identified as the end is near. Here are some questions to help you identify the same:

“How would you feel about dating?”

A partner asking you about your thoughts on dating other people is never a good sign. According to Mat Langdon, mental health and wellness specialist for The Great Brain Experiment, a person who wants out of the relationship might start speaking openly about the possibility of their partner being with someone else.

“Do you think it might rain?”

Small talk is a mundane way of engaging in a conversation. A relationship is all about problem-solving together and heading in life while discussing important things. But when you are not doing so, the two people need to enjoy things that both of them are okay with. However, if you and your partner feel like there is nothing to do and have resorted to small talk to pass your time, one of you or both might be disinterested in each other.

“Why are we in a relationship?”

This is a question that might pop up in your partner’s mind as a result of frequent fights or arguments. Questions of this kind are an expression of frustration of your partner in the relationship or an indicator of their lack of happiness in it. It indicates that your partner feels that there is no way to fix the relationship.

“Do you mind if I spend the weekend alone?”

While practising personal space is of utmost importance in a relationship, your partner’s sudden shift of wanting more time alone might be a sign that they want out of the relationship. The change is an indicator of a more independent or single future.

“Are you happy?”

Sometimes your partner questioning your happiness in a relationship means that they are done with the relationship and feel like their efforts to make you happy are going in vain. This makes them feel like they are done with the relationship.

