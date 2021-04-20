5 Quick Breakfast Recipes That Are A Time-Saver While You Juggle Work And Home

With work from home, there are so many things one has to manage and juggle with, besides office. What gets compromised in this time-constricted work hustle is mostly one’s eating habits; and more so, the constant need to cook up a decent breakfast idea amidst all other high priority tasks, does put pressure on us. Well, breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

As morning shows the day, eating the right breakfast, sets the tone for the rest of the day. Regardless of the pandemic situation, it is imperative that we take care of our health, eat right, and on time. So, understanding the gravity of a time-constrained situation, we thought why not make everyone’s work from home life easy by compiling a few instant breakfast ideas, that would not at all be time consuming!

It’s a perfect go-to breakfast for those super hectic office mornings. Pour milk, oats, blueberries, flaxseed, chia seeds, vanilla extract, and honey in a jar with a lid. Shake the jar, and refrigerate overnight for 4-5 hours. Grab this nutritious bowl the next morning and you are all set to a healthy start. It keeps you full for a longer period of time.Take a banana, handful of peanuts, dates, half a cup milk and put them in a grinder. And voila! Your highly nutritious, super time-saving morning meal is ready. Have it with a dash of honey if you like.Just put hummus on your toast, add apple slices, some pomegranate arils, drizzle honey on it. You can also add cucumber, tomato, pears or avocado to it. It has the right amount of carb, protein and macronutrients. And most importantly it takes 2 minutes to assemble the scrumptious platter.Another nutrient-dense breakfast recipe would be this super filling chickpea salad. Keep them boiled and add some chopped onion, tomato, salt, pepper, chaat masala to it. Squeeze in lime. It’s a great protein-rich meal to serve you through your long calls or meetings.Keep your hunger pangs at bay by having this breakfast. Add canned kidney beans to your scrambled egg, throw in some tomatoes, lettuce, coriander or mashed potatoes (in case you have some leftovers from last night).

In about 5 minutes, you get this super yummy meal ready which contributes in keeping your body fit and active as well.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here