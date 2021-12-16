5 Reasons why Eggs Are the Ultimate Food Option

The decision to include boiled eggs in mid-day meals for children in some Karnataka schools was not welcomed by a section of society. However, eggs do have a lot of benefits. Let’s have a look at why eggs should be the ultimate choice when it comes to promoting our physical and mental growth, especially in kids.

With six grams of protein along with five grams of healthy fat, boiled eggs are loaded with all kinds of nutrients. Vitamin A, B5, B12 and B2 are all found in significant amounts in an egg. Hence, it facilitates brain development and boosts energy in the human body.

Eggs have always been the first choice for gym goers as it contains essential amino acids and protein which supports muscle growth and strengthens bones. Apart from this, a boiled egg can have around 70 calories which keeps you full for a long time and helps people who are on a weight loss diet.

Some of the many benefits of eggs are listed below:

Keeps diseases at bay

Eggs are known to be rich in antioxidants among other nutrients which could help in preventing certain eye diseases such as cataract and macular degeneration. Meanwhile, eggs also can also aid in maintaining cardiovascular health.

Energy bar

Being rich in all nine essential amino acids, an egg can give a significant boost to the body thus helping in performing day to day chores. The protein in eggs also works as a steady source of energy and assists in physical activities.

Facilitates mental growth

According to experts, eggs contain a nutrient called choline which is essential in producing acetylcholine that impacts a particular portion of our brain responsible for regulating stress levels and anxiety.

Preventing obesity

People who are allergic to certain nuts, seeds and fish can include eggs in their meals which too are rich in Omega-3 and healthy fats. Due to these nutrients, eggs can be eaten in breakfast to remain full for longer periods and avoid having a heavy lunch which in turn helps in maintaining a healthy weight.

Essential vitamins

Vitamin D deficiency is evidently rampant in India and although doctors say that early morning sunlight is the cure for it, one can also rely on egg yolks which if taken twice a day can provide you with your daily recommended intake of Vitamin D.

