Our parents are the two strong pillars that impact our growth and development. The mothers take care of all the needs to make him/her emotionally strong. Meanwhile, the father is the one who instils in his child a certain set of guidelines, helping them carve a better future. In short, children, who grow up under their father’s shadow, have better prospects in life than those who do not. Below, we have shared 5 reasons why fathers play a significant role in children’s life.

Someone To Look Up To

Fathers encourage good behaviour and are outstanding male role models for their children. Father involvement has been linked to better behavioural and impulsive control, longer attention spans, and more sociable children. These kids often show more kindness, empathy, and awareness of the needs and rights of others.

Make Them Fearless

While the mother focuses on the safety and good upbringing of the child, the father inspires them to take risks and think independently. Having the support of a father makes you fearless. Reports also suggest that children who do not have a father have three times the risk of becoming a criminal.

Boost Confidence

Children who have supportive fathers are more likely to have high self-esteem, as well as are generally more happier and self-assured. In addition, they are more capable of resisting peer pressure and standing up for oneself. Besides this, they also have a higher tolerance for stress and failure.

Educator

Being the leader of the family, a father must teach his children the essential morals and virtues they should uphold. Fathers teach their kids how to behave in social situations, how to interact with people, and how to be polite, responsible, and well-mannered citizens.

Boost Intellectual Intelligence

Studies show that children who have a father’s support perform better on cognitive development tests and have more propensities for curiosity and exploration. Generally speaking, children with fathers’ support score higher on verbal and mathematics exams and are less likely to drop out of school or commit juvenile offences.

