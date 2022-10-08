5 Reasons Why Natural Alkaline Mineral Water And Black Water Is Beneficial for Health

If you consume mineral water regularly, chances are you have come across the latest trend of alkaline water. From celebrities to athletes, everyone is endorsing black water, alkaline water and high pH waters claiming it to have many health benefits. But is alkaline water or black water really that healthy? Alkaline water can either be naturally sourced or made alkaline by a machine known as an ionizer.

90% of alkaline water and black water brands available in India are RO purified or ionized packaged drinking water brands which have little to no minerals. Even if minerals are re-added through machines, scientific research shows that, almost none of the commonly used methods to remineralize water after purification can be considered adequate to positively impact health in a way that natural minerals do. In fact, the World Health Organisation has cautioned against drinking demineralised and RO water with a low mineral content.

What is natural alkaline mineral water?

“When spring water or aquifer water travels underground through layers of soil, clay, rocks, and alluvium it gets enriched with naturally-occurring calcium, magnesium, potassium, bicarbonates, sodium, and other citrate minerals,” says Avanti Mehta, water sommelier, Aava Natural Mineral Water. The presence of these minerals gives the water a unique minerality, TDS and pH. When a natural mineral water that is obtained from a protected source has a pH closer to 8 and above, it becomes naturally alkaline.

Unlike black water and ionized alkaline water which is manufactured using RO and ionization, naturally alkaline mineral water needs no processes. “It is bottled as drawn directly at the source to keep its original minerality intact, because it is naturally pure and mineral-rich. Naturally alkaline mineral water requires no RO, Ionization, UV Radiation or Ozonization. Reverse Osmosis (RO) not only demineralises water, it also causes tremendous water wastage. For every litre of water purified using RO, two or more litres of water is wasted,” adds Mehta.

Natural alkaline mineral water health benefits

It is not only the pH that makes water alkaline, naturally alkaline mineral water contains essential natural alkaline minerals. Natural minerals are extremely essential for our body to develop and function. We cannot manufacture these minerals in our body, so we get them from our diet. Every time you think of calcium, milk may be the first thing that comes to mind. But did you know that drinking naturally alkaline mineral water can be a bioavailable source of calcium, magnesium, and other essential minerals? In fact, studies show how the bioavailability of minerals from natural mineral water is good and can be compared with the values derived from milk.

Mehta draws five reasons for drinking mineral-rich naturally alkaline and the benefits it has for your health and wellness

Drink Your Way To A Healthy Heart

Magnesium and calcium play a crucial role in regulating your cardiovascular functions, blood pressure and even cholesterol. A one-month clinical trial undertaken for natural mineral water rich in calcium and magnesium bicarbonate decreased cholesterol and LDL levels in participants. In 2003, the European Journal of Epidemiology published a study which found a significant protective effect for cardiovascular mortality by drinking calcium and magnesium rich mineral water. In fact, the impact and bioavailability of natural minerals through your drinking water on heart health is significant, with research suggesting it could prevent mineral deficiencies and reduce blood pressure.

CALCIUM IS THE KEY TO STRONGER BONES

Did you know that one of every two women over the age of 50 suffers from calcium deficiency and is at risk of osteoporosis? In India, calcium deficiency is becoming significantly higher in urban as well as rural women with studies showing even teenage girls as young as 14-17 are calcium deficient. A 2017 study compared how the body absorbs calcium from milk, calcium supplements, and mineral water. They concluded that mineral water with high amounts of calcium can help the body’s calcium supply. In fact, a natural mineral composition rich in calcium and bicarbonates is known to benefit bone density by reducing bone resorption markers.

BETTER DIGESTION, LESS ACIDITY

Bicarbonates are present in all our body fluids and their main function is to regulate the acid-base balance in the human body. If you have heard the hype around alkaline water reducing acidity, it is not the pH of the alkaline water but its natural bicarbonate content that regulates digestion, neutralizes acid secretion, accelerates digestive emptying, and helps constipation. So, the next time you are buying alkaline water to help your heartburn and acid reflux, check for the presence of natural bicarbonates to give your gut health the natural boost it needs.

BOOST YOUR BRAIN FUNCTION

Did you know that almost 80% of your brain is water? Even the mildest form of dehydration is enough to impact cognitive functioning. Dehydration is also associated with poor concentration and memory difficulties. Magnesium acts as the gatekeeper for NMDA receptors, which aid brain development, memory and it is easily absorbed from your drinking water. A 2007 study published in the Journal of Nutrition, Health and Ageing found that the risk of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) was reduced in subjects who had a higher daily silica intake compared to the others in their drinking water, especially in elderly women. Staying hydrated can help cognitive function.

THE BEST KEPT SECRET FOR GLOWING SKIN

Sip on nature’s best kept skincare secret – Silica. The naturally occurring mineral is an essential component of elastin—a protein in your connective tissue along with collagen, meaning it could help your skin’s ability to self-repair. Silica is a natural compound found in most rocks, clays, and sands and this is how it is naturally present in some alkaline mineral waters that are 100% natural. Healthy skin starts from within and including a naturally mineral rich water in your diet can help keep your skin hydrated inside out.

Natural alkaline mineral water is found in nature and such protected sources are rare to come by. If you are buying mineral water or alkaline water in India, to make a healthy choice first check the back label. If it is a certified IS 13428 natural mineral water with a pH close to 8 then it is a naturally alkaline mineral water.

Natural alkaline mineral water is not a medicine or cure, in fact no water is. When supplemented with the right kind of diet and nutrition, naturally alkaline mineral water is a rich bioavailable source of essential minerals and electrolytes which positively impact your overall health and wellness. If you are health conscious and watch what you eat, you should start drinking better water that has natural minerals in it too.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here