5 Reasons Why You Can't Afford to Exclude Garlic From Food in Winters

We Indians use garlic in winters to stay fit and healthy. In Ayurveda, garlic is considered an item full of medicinal properties. Eating garlic is advised to cure several health issues. As per the information on Healthline, garlic offers several benefits that even science has proven. Garlic also has many such compounds that have medicinal properties.

Scientists believe that the presence of sulphur in garlic is extremely useful as it protects us from many diseases. The most important compound present in garlic is allicin. When we cut fresh garlic, allicin gets released. If we cut garlic and leave it, allicin goes away from garlic.

Apart from this, garlic also has elements including Manganese, Vitamin B6, Vitamin C, Selenium, and fibre. Let’s have a look at some of the benefits that garlic offers.

In winters, eating garlic reduces cold:

It also boosts immunity. In a 12-week study, it was found that the people who consumed garlic daily had 63% fewer issues related to cold. Also, it was observed that the duration of symptoms of cold was reduced. That is without garlic if cold remains for 5 days, with garlic it comes down to 1.5 days.

Consumption of garlic regulates high blood pressure.

The Allicin found in garlic creates a positive effect on blood pressure. A study suggests that garlic works as a medicine in high blood pressure. Eating garlic with honey is very effective in high blood pressure.

Garlic helps control weight:

Many nutrients are found in garlic but calories are very less. People who are stressed about their increasing weight should have raw garlic empty stomach in the morning.

Garlic also controls the glucose levels in the blood. Hence, it also reduces the risk of diabetes.

In a study conducted on mice, it was found that the harm caused to women’s bones due to estrogen hormone can be stopped with the help of garlic. It is also useful in teeth health. Anti-bacterial benefits are found in garlic which helps in preventing tooth decay.

