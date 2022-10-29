5 Reasons Why You Must Add Giloy to Your Daily Diet

Most of the herbs we add to our daily diet have several health benefits. One such herb that can help manage many health conditions is Giloy. It is a climbing shrub that grows on other trees, from the botanical family Menispermaceae. The plant is usually found in China and tropical areas of Australia and Africa.

Giloy is an essential herb in Ayurvedic medicine, used for general wellness and to treat a wide range of conditions, including fever, infections and diabetes. Here are a few reasons why you need to add the ayurvedic plant to your diet.

Dengue fever:

This time of the year, the country views the rise of dengue cases due to the weather change, especially after the rainy season. Giloy is an antipyretic herb that helps to improve platelet count in dengue fever and reduces the chances of complications. Regular intake of Giloy also helps enhance immunity during dengue and also for a speedy recovery.

Corona-virus infection:

COVID-19-infected people might have lower immunity. Though no studies state that Giloy might cure the fever but works as an immunity booster. You can have Giloy Kadha or Giloy juice two times per day for 4-6 weeks.

Arthritis

Giloy contains anti-inflammatory and anti-arthritic properties that help reduce arthritis and gout. According to Health Shots, if you make powder of its stem and boil it in milk and drink it, it can provide relief from joint pains and arthritis.

Diabetes

The bitter taste of giloy helps diabetic patients to manage and control their blood glucose levels. In addition to this, it also helps manage diabetes-related complications such as ulcers, wounds, and kidney damage due to its anti-inflammatory properties.

Skin

Who doesn’t love glowing skin? Giloy has antioxidant nutrients that can prevent oxidative stress and that in turn slows down the ageing of the skin. Giloy can also improve blood circulation which gives a natural glow to the skin

