5 Reasons Why You Should Get Your Pet Sterilised

There are a lot of steps pet parents need to take in order to ensure the best quality of life for their furry friends. Among these, vaccination and sterilisation are of prime importance to ensure that pets stay in the pink of their health. For quite some time, studies and experts have highlighted the multiple benefits of sterilising pets, especially cats and dogs. These range from reduced risk of cancer to better hygiene to positive behavioural changes.

Sterilisation is a surgical procedure in which a part of your pet’s reproductive organ is removed to permanently. In female animals, spaying involves the removal of ovaries and the uterus. Male pets, on the other hand, undergo sterilisation via neutering. This involves the surgical removal of a male animal’s testicles. Here are the top five benefits of sterilising your pet.

Eliminates cancer risk

Removing the reproductive organs of your pets lowers the chances of testicular cancer in male animals and prevents uterine infection and breast cancer in females. With these risks aside, your pet is likelier to live a longer and healthier life.

Improves pet behaviour

Territorial and sexual aggression among pets is significantly toned down following spaying or neutering. Among male animals, it reduces mounting behaviour, while in females, it eliminates the animal from going into heat. Usually, female pets in heat will cry incessantly, exhibit nervous behaviour, and attract unwanted male attention. In both sexes, it also reduces the animal’s urge to roam, thus inhibiting the chances of causing diseases.

Better hygiene

Unsterilised female dogs release bloody fluid for about 10 days twice a year. Not only is the dropped fluid unhygienic, but it is also difficult to keep your house clean during this period. Spaying your pet will eliminate this issue.

Avoid unwanted pet pregnancy

If you do not wish to breed your pet(s), then you can avoid an unwanted pet pregnancy through sterilisation.

No overpopulation

Unwanted pregnancies amongst pets often result in the offspring being given away to shelters or being left on the street. A lot of the animals in these litters do not survive. By sterilising your pet, you are doing your part in fighting this problem.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here