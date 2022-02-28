5 Reasons You Should Start Including Wonder Vegetable Green Peas in Your Diet

Winters bring with them colourful and healthy vegetables which satisfy our taste buds like no other season. From bright red carrot to garden green Peas, we can have every colour on our plate we want in winters. However, now with the various storage techniques, we can have access to any vegetable anytime throughout the year. One such vegetable which we can get in any season is green peas. The magical vegetable is packed with nutrients and have various health benefits. Let’s look at the incredible benefits of green peas.

Improves Digestion

Peas are rich in fibre and hence, is very good for digestive health. It regulates bowel movement and helps in passing the bulky stools. In case, you don’t want to add it to your curry daily, have it in the roasted or boiled form as part of salad or snack.

Low in calorie

Peas have low calorie intake due to which you can have it in your weight loss diet. In case, you want to add taste in your diet food, then you can have peas.

Builds immunity

Building immunity is really at this time of pandemic where our body needs extra protection shield to fight diseases. Peas are rich in Vitamin C which helps in building immunity. It also has phytoalexins, which is proven to control the chances of stomach ulcer and other stomach related problems.

Good for eye health

Peas are a powerhouse of carotenoid pigment lutein which helps in reducing the risk of cataracts. It also boosts eye health and prevents loss of vision in older age. If you want to have perfect eyesight, then start eating peas today.

Regulates Heart Health

As talked above, Peas are a great source of fibre. The fibre present in peas is insoluble which helps in reducing the chances of heart disease and stroke. It also regulates blood sugar level which in turn decreases the pressure on heart.

