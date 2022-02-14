5 Restaurants in Mumbai that are Bollywood Stars' Favourites

Bollywood’s biggest stars can often be seen travelling, both in India and abroad. Being far away from home between shoots, holidays and promotional appearances, the actors steal some time to stick to their favourite hangout spots. Let us take a look at these five famous restaurants in Mumbai that have turned into Bollywood’s favourite hangout spot:

Olive Bar & Kitchen, Khar

Olive is one of the iconic Mumbai spots where your chances of bumping into a Bollywood star are always high. More than a decade old, Olive is not just known for its European dishes, but for its star-studded client list. You may have seen Bollywood actors spotted by the paparazzi posing near Olive’s bold blue doors into those white-washed interiors.

Bastian

Another favourite among Bollywood stars is chef Kelvin Cheung’s seafood haven Bastian. The restaurant is Tiger Shroff, and Disha Patani’s top pick for intimate dinners. The menu includes delicious Crab Thermidor to Chili Vegetarian Dumplings in red wine vinegar and chili oil. Besides seafood, the restaurant is also known for its tasty confectionery treats like S’mores cake and donuts.

Pali Village Cafe

This eatery offers its unique intimate vibe to Bollywood stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Arbaaz Khan. The cafe offers its rustic interior setting paired with delish seafood and desserts.

Ministry of Crab

As the name suggests Ministry of Crab is another hit seafood restaurant in Mumbai. The restaurant even featured in the 2020 Netflix reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, where Karan Johar dined with Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and Neelam Kothari. The fine dine restaurant offers a wide range of delicious crab and other seafood offerings. Pepper Crabs, Crab Curry, Clay Pot Prawns are highlights from the varied menu with a stellar dessert offering too.

SoHo House

Besides being a restaurant much-loved by the Bollywood stars like Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Soho House also offers a wide range of options to its customers. The 11-storey building includes its own theatre, rooftop pool, and has become a hub for creative professionals.

