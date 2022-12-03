5 Root Vegetables To Add To Your Diet To Control Your Blood Sugar Level

If you have high blood sugar levels then it is of utmost importance to add root vegetables to your diet. Eating a nutritious and healthy diet is crucial for maintaining bodily health and avoiding diseases. Root vegetables are one of the most beneficial food items that you can add to your diet.

Many people don’t know that root vegetables can also help in maintaining a normal blood sugar level. You should take note of these five root vegetables that are good for diabetes patients.

Beetroot

Beetroot is one of the most nutritious vegetables that you can include in your diet, if you suffering from diabetes. Consuming beetroot may help improve the body’s response to insulin sensitivity. Moreover, beetroot can lower the chances of complications such as nerve damage, and eye damage. Beetroot has essential nutrients like betalain and neo betanin which help in bringing down the blood sugar level and keep it within the desired range.

Carrot

Carrot contains vital nutrients such as Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Vitamin K, potassium, fiber, and iron. It is considered an excellent addition to your diet if you are dealing with high blood sugar levels. Rich in essential nutrients, carrots can also be consumed in the form of salad and juice.

Turnip

Turnip is rich in vitamins, minerals, fibre, and antioxidants. This vegetable can also help you in maintaining a normal blood sugar level. Turnip, which is low in carbs and rich in fiber content, further helps in lowering your cholesterol levels.

Onion

Including red onion in your diet may help in reducing high blood sugar levels. Onions are low in calories but they are packed with essential nutrients, vitamins, fibre, and minerals. Onion is known to have a decent amount of potassium and the fibre in onion takes time to break down and digest, which ensures the slow release of sugars in the bloodstream

Radish

Radish contains chemical compounds such as glucosinolate and isothiocyanate which keeps your blood sugar level in check. Consuming radish is extremely beneficial and provides you with several health benefits. It is a great vegetable for diabetes patients as it enhances your body’s natural adiponectin production. This is a hormone that protects you against insulin resistance.

